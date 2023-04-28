CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Shares Up 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 20,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
CHS Trading Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.