CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Shares Up 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 20,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

CHS Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.