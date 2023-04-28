Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 2,458,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

