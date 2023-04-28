Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,189,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 319,294 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

