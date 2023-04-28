Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp VII accounts for 6.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

CVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,503. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.