Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $290.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $292.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91.

Churchill Downs shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $298.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

