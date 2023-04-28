Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $326.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $298.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHDN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Shares of Churchill Downs are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 58.24%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 229,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

