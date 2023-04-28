Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,738 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VWO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.