Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,509 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

