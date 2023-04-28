Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.47) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,860 ($35.72) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.90 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

