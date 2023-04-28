Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,185 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,185 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

