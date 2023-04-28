CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Shares Down 8.8%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 31,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC raised CIMC Enric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
CIMC Enric Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.
CIMC Enric Company Profile
CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.
Further Reading
