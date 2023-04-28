Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $103.61, but opened at $106.78. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 183,088 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

