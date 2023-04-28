City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

City Developments Trading Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. City Developments has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CDEVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About City Developments

(Get Rating)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

