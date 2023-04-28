City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

City Developments Trading Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. City Developments has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CDEVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

