Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.