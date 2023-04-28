Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

