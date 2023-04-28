Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 6.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.98. 679,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,782,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

