CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

