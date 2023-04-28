CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

CMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 789,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,043. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

