Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,000 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 2,543,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

