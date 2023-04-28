Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $477,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Radian Group makes up about 0.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 675,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

