Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,350 ($29.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.22) to GBX 2,545 ($31.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.47) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,125 ($26.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,700 ($33.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.