Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGECF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

