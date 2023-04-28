Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
