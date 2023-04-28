Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.