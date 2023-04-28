Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 615,026 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 597,966 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

