Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 615,026 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.