Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 66,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

