Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

