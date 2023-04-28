Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
