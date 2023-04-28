Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 118.5% in April

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 20,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

