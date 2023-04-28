Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 967.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

