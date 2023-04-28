Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 967.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
