Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.2 %

COLB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. 289,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

About Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

