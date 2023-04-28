Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Lowered to $90.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of COLM opened at $87.60 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $26,487,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

