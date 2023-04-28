Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Trading Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was down 4.9% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $83.34. Approximately 96,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 295,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

