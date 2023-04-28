Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.