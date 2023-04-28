Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,291. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

