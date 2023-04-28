Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

