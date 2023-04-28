Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.