Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FIX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.53. 26,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,294. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.