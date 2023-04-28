Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

