CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 7.2%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 776,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,808,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.
CommScope Trading Up 6.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Transactions at CommScope
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.