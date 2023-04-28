CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 7.2%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 776,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,808,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.