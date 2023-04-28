Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Community Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

TCFC stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $169.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.