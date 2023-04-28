Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.90

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.90 and traded as low as $29.35. Community Financial shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 7,538 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

