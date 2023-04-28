Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Position Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 900,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

