Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 100.9% in April

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 74,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPGY shares. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.85) to GBX 2,200 ($27.48) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,006.25.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

