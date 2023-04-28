Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 6.2%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 708,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,679,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.