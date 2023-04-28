CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 0.9% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €50.20 ($55.78) and last traded at €49.76 ($55.29). 40,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.34 ($54.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($62.22) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($75.56) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($71.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($77.78) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

