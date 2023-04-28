Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

