Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Conflux has a total market cap of $936.59 million and approximately $185.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00305949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00522698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00067416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00402568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,007,382 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,808,386.417041 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32930987 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $182,038,903.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.