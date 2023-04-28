CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.46 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

CONMED Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $14.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $140.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.