ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $101,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 244,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,063. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

