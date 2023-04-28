Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Update

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Conrad Industries stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 2,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

